Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Anchor For Ice Fishing Huts (TRO-965)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide ice fishermen with an inventive new anchor for their ice fishing huts," said an inventor, from

Moosomin, SK, Canada, "so I invented the QUICK & SAFE. My design would prevent discomfort, pain and injuries to the hands and fingers when screwing the anchor into the frozen lake. By using a battery powered impact or drill."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved anchor for ice fishing huts. In doing so, it can be quickly, easily, and safely screwed into the ice of a frozen lake, pond, etc. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to manually twist and thread the anchor into the ice. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for ice fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

