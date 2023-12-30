Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Isolation Headphones For Musicians (TRO-956)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create new headphones that would allow musicians to rehearse or perform in loud volume settings without the risk of their hearing being damaged and while maintaining audio quality," said an inventor, from
Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the HEADROOM HEADPHONES. My adjustable design would also allow the user to hear ambient sounds when rehearsing and playing with other musicians."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for isolation headphones. In doing so, it offers hearing protection by significantly reducing the decibel levels of ambient sound. It also enables the user to easily adjust the volume of the ambient sound. As a result, it increases comfort and safety. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for musicians. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of
InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TRO-956, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
