Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Isolation Headphones For Musicians (TRO-956)

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the HEADROOM HEADPHONES. My adjustable design would also allow the user to hear ambient sounds when rehearsing and playing with other musicians."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for isolation headphones. In doing so, it offers hearing protection by significantly reducing the decibel levels of ambient sound. It also enables the user to easily adjust the volume of the ambient sound. As a result, it increases comfort and safety. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for musicians. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

