Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Replacement Oil Filter & Cap (TRO-950)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a mechanic and very familiar with old oil spilling out of filters when they are detached from engines," said an inventor, from

Dowling, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the NO MESS CAP. My design would completely seal a used filter, thus providing added protection against messes and for the environment. The packaging could also help reduce waste and it could prevent dirt and debris from entering the new oil filter on the store shelf."

The patent-pending invention provides a replacement oil filter with a plastic sealing cap. In doing so, it would help contain the oil inside the old filter as it is being disposed. It also helps reduce packaging for oil filters and it could help the environment. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for mechanics and

do-it-yourselfers.

