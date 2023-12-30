Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Safety Product For Utility Trailers (TRO-939)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide trailer owners with a simple and effective means of creating dualies," said an inventor, from Smithville, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the HUB BUDDY SPACER. My design would keep the truck and trailer under control if experiencing tire-related issues to help avoid a major accident and serious damage."

The invention provides an effective way to create a pair of dual wheel sets for utility trailers. In doing so, it ensures that the rolling support remains in place. It also helps prevent fishtailing and sudden loss of control due to an unexpected tire blowout on a utility trailer. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for trailer owners, boat owners, etc.

