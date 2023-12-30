Inventhelp Inventor Develops Motorized Leveler For A Rooftop Tent (TRO-914)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for campers to self-adjust a rooftop tent to a perfectly-level position for comfortable overnight sleeping," said an inventor, from Surrey, BC, Canada, "so I invented the TENT LEVELER. My design would save time, avoid unnecessary aggravation and ensure optimum sleeping conditions for campers."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to achieve a perfectly-level sleeping state when using a rooftop tent while parked on uneven ground. In doing so, it eliminates the need to search for stones to level the vehicle. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a weatherproof and user-friendly design that is easy to activate so it is ideal for campers, vehicle owners, etc.

