Inventhelp Inventor Develops Motorized Leveler For A Rooftop Tent (TRO-914)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for campers to self-adjust a rooftop tent to a perfectly-level position for comfortable overnight sleeping," said an inventor, from Surrey, BC, Canada, "so I invented the TENT LEVELER. My design would save time, avoid unnecessary aggravation and ensure optimum sleeping conditions for campers."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to achieve a perfectly-level sleeping state when using a rooftop tent while parked on uneven ground. In doing so, it eliminates the need to search for stones to level the vehicle. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a weatherproof and user-friendly design that is easy to activate so it is ideal for campers, vehicle owners, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of
InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TRO-914, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
MENAFN30122023003732001241ID1107670515
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.