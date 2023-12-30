Roxbury Mountain Rd, Warren/Roxbury

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police Berlin
News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification
Roxbury Mountain Rd between the towns of Warren and Roxbury is in very poor condition. The roadway will be assessed today for closure. Many motorists have been getting stuck in the mud and need to be towed out.
Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, and highly encouraged to seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thanks,
Cullen Gomes
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX 802.878.3173
