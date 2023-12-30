Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Scratching Tool For Lottery Tickets (TRO-829)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to remove all of the coating from an instant ticket," said an inventor, from Liverpool,

NS, Canada, "so I invented the SCRATCH-IT. My design would eliminate the need to search for a coin, knife, or other such object to scratch tickets."

The invention provides an improved tool for scratching the Latex covering on lottery tickets. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a coin, fingernail, etc. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a compact and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for lottery enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

