Inventhelp Inventor Develops Wet/Dry Vacuum Attachment (TRO-867)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and needed a better wet/dry vacuum attachment for drawing more water/liquid from the floor for quick and easy cleanup," said an inventor, from

Cawston, BC, Canada, "so I invented the WET FLOOR ATTACHMENT. My design could contribute to greater efficiency on the job."

The invention provides an attachment that would save users a considerable amount of time and energy while removing liquid from floors using a wet/dry vacuum. In doing so, it would create greater suction to the floor. It also can be used without supervision. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, construction workers, trade workers, households, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TRO-867, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp