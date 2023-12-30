Inventhelp Inventor Develops Tracking & Wireless Location Device For Firearms (TPL-341)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to assist a firearm owner in determining the location of a lost, missing, or stolen firearm with high accuracy," said an inventor, from Memphis,

Tenn., "so I invented the FIREARM D N A. My design would guide the owner to the firearm location and it could also be used to create reliable evidence if a gun is used in a crime."

The patent-pending invention provides a GPS tracking and location reporting device for firearms. In doing so, it would facilitate the location of lost, missing, or stolen firearms. It also could create digital data evidence to document firearms used in retail robbery crimes. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of firearms.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TPL-341, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

