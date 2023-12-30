New Jersey's Zatuchni & Associates Protects Military Service Members' Employment Rights Against Discrimination

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As veterans and service members make up a significant portion of the workforce nationwide, protecting their employment rights is crucial. Zatuchni & Associates.

LAMBERTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Zatuchni & Associates , a leading employment law fim in New Jersey, is committed to safeguarding the employment rights of military service members throughout the state. With over 22 years of experience representing employees in New Jersey, the law firm recognizes the unique challenges faced by military service members. The firm is well-versed in the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA), a federal law protecting military personnel from discrimination and guaranteeing their right to reemployment following service.

"Our veterans deserve our utmost respect and support," states David Zatuchni, Founder and Managing Attorney at Zatuchni & Associates. "We are dedicated to ensuring that their employment rights are protected under the USERRA and that they are treated fairly when they return home from service."

Zatuchni & Associates provides comprehensive legal representation to military service members facing various employment issues, including:

.Denial of leave for military service

.Refusal to reemploy following service

.Discrimination based on military service

.Retaliation for exercising USERRA rights

The firm is committed to providing each client with personalized attention and aggressive legal representation. They work tirelessly to achieve the best possible outcome for each case, whether through negotiation, litigation, or other alternative dispute resolution methods.

Zatuchni & Associates' dedication to serving military service members has earned it the trust and respect of clients across New Jersey.

"Zatuchni & Associates is a very knowledgeable, honest, and professional law firm," says client Lomdie. "David is kind, patient, and supportive of his clients. He worked diligently to get me a settlement that was more than I expected. Retain him with confidence."

Another client, George Lancaster, echoes this sentiment: "I have truly enjoyed my experience working with David as he handled my employment case. I am very pleased with him and the results he orchestrated."

Zatuchni & Associates proudly serves residents throughout New Jersey, with offices conveniently located in Lambertville and Hackensack. The firm offers a free case review to help individuals understand their legal options and determine if they have a valid USERRA claim.

If you are a military service member who has been discriminated against or denied your employment rights, contact Zatuchni & Associates today. Call (609) 243-0300 to schedule a case evaluation.

About Zatuchni & Associates

Zatuchni & Associates in New Jersey specializes in the interests of employees from Trenton to Newark and all those in between who have been injured by discrimination, harassment, and illegal employment practices and representing workers in prevailing wage claims against environmental services companies.

Lambertville Office:

287 South Main Street

Lambertville, NJ 08530

United States

609-243-0300

Hackensack Office:

2 University Plaza, Suite 100

Hackensack, NJ 07601

Note to Editors:

.Zatuchni & Associates has offices in Lambertville and Hackensack, New Jersey.

.The firm was founded in 2001 by David Zatuchni, a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law.

.Mr. Zatuchni is a member of the New Jersey Bar Association, National Employment Lawyers Association – New Jersey Chapter, and Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce.

.The firm has a successful track record of representing employees in New Jersey in cases involving racial, sexual, age discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination.



