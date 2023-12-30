Manipur CM Launches 7 New Schemes For Welfare Of People

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Dec 30 (IANS) Ahead of the new year, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday launched seven new ambitious schemes for the welfare of farmers, women, students, sportspersons, tribals besides providing livelihood to all sections of people.

The Chief Minister said that the state government would provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to every family displaced due to the "unprecedented ethnic conflict" in the state since May 3.

The financial support would be provided from January in four installments of Rs 25,000 each.

The welfare schemes which were launched on Saturday were Chief Minister's Farmer Livelihood Support Scheme, Chief Minister's Khungang Ama Sanabung Ama, Chief Minister's Sportspersons Livelihood Guarantee Scheme, Schemes for construction of Recognised Tribal Libraries with Digital Infrastructure, Chief Minister's Ima Nongthangleima Yaipha Tengbang Scheme, School Fagathansi Mission 2.0 and College Fagathansi Mission.

Singh said that the Chief Minister's Farmer's Livelihood Support Scheme is taken up to meet the identified gaps which cannot be met in the short-term by existing sources of funding and to provide coordinated, focused, flexible, quick and short-term support for agriculture-based livelihood activities.

Under the Chief Minister's Khungang Ama Sanabung Ama, one playground would be developed for each village where no playground is available.

The purpose of the scheme is to develop sports at grassroots level and provide a healthy recreation facility for the youth. Further, the Chief Minister's Sportspersons Livelihood Guarantee Scheme is a new initiative taken up to facilitate players in finding a way of life and means of livelihood.

In the first phase 1,000 sportspersons would be covered, the Chief Minister told the media.

He said that museums for different recognised tribes had been constructed earlier.

Further, recognized tribal library halls with digital infrastructure would be constructed adjacent to the museums and the construction work would start from January.

Elaborating on the Chief Minister's Ima Nongthangleima Yaipha Tengbang Scheme, was launched on the Nupi (women) Lal (war) Numit (day).

Recently, Singh said that the scheme provides a monetary benefit of Rs 500 per month to women who are above 40 years and are not beneficiaries of any existing government schemes and living without any source of livelihood.

It aims to empower women, fostering economic independence and contributing to their overall well-being, he added.

Regarding the School Fagathansi Mission, he said that under the mission, 120 schools had already been covered earlier, for which the infrastructures had been developed. Further, under the new School Fagathansi Mission 2.0, another 120 schools would be covered.

The College Fagathansi Mission which was also launched on Saturday was taken up with the intention of improving government colleges.

In the first phase, 20 colleges would be covered with a funding of Rs 2.5 crore each for infrastructure development.

