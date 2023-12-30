Inventhelp Inventors Develop Pet Deterrent For Christmas Trees (TPL-337)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a much-needed deterrent for pets that attempt to damage or climb on Christmas trees," said one of two inventors, from Mukwonago, Wisc., "so we invented the MOTION DETECTING ORNAMENT OR DEVICE. Our design could also deter pets from interfering with other objects in the home, such as a trash can."

The invention provides an effective way to deter a pet from damaging a Christmas tree or other objects. In doing so, it can be used to correct the behavior even when the pet owner is not present. As a result, it prevents the pet from damaging or climbing on a Christmas tree, garbage can, etc. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple and decorative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

