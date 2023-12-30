Inventhelp Inventor Develops Versatile New Line Of Men's Activewear (TPL-332)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable and lightweight pair of men's jogging pants or leggings that would provide shaping and contouring for an enhanced appearance," said an inventor, from

Natchitoches, La., "so I invented MALE JOGGER BODYWEAR. My discreet shaper design would be concealed from view and it could provide men with increased confidence and comfort."

The invention provides improved jogging pants for men. In doing so, it would hold in the stomach, love handles, and other parts of the midsection. It also would comfortably hold the genital area for comfort and privacy. As a result, it provides added confidence and control. The invention features a unique and versatile design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for men. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

