Florida Department Of Highway Safety And Motor Vehicles, FHP And Partners Focus On The Importance Of Moving Over During January Safety Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) December 29, 2023





~MOVE OVER Law update requires motorists to move over for ALL disabled vehicles stopped on the side of the road displaying warning/emergency/hazard lights, emergency flares, or emergency signage ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), is partnering with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA), Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA), and AAA – The Auto Club Group to drive the Move Over message statewide ensuring all emergency, service professionals, utility workers and disabled motorists that work or are parked along Florida's roadways Arrive Alive.

While most drivers understand to pull over for emergency vehicles approaching from behind, state law also requires vehicles to move over a lane for certain emergency and service vehicles stopped on the side of the road, or slow down if they cannot safely move over. In 2022, 170 crashes and 14,130 citations were issued in Florida for motorists failing to move over. Those who were issued citations were primarily between 20 and 50.

Throughout January, FHP troopers will continue to educate the public, individuals not complying with the Move Over Law, and other motorists they come into contact with. The public is encouraged to report aggressive or dangerous drivers by dialing *FHP (*347).

All 50 states have Move Over laws, and Florida's Move Over Law, section 316.126, F.S., was put into law in 2002. Initially introduced in 1971, the law required motorists to move or yield right-of-way to emergency vehicles. The law has been amended over the years to make roads safer. In 2014, utility and sanitation vehicles were added, and then in 2021, road and bridge maintenance or construction vehicles displaying warning lights were also included. This year (2023), the law was expanded ( effective 1/1/24 ) to include moving over for all disabled vehicles on the side of the road that are stopped and display warning/hazard lights.

Information on Florida's Move Over Law and downloadable campaign materials can be found on FLHSMV's Move Over webpag . In addition to the awareness campaign, FLHSMV educates new and young drivers on the Move Over Law year-round with information in the Florida Driver Handbook and includes Move Over questions on the Florida driver knowledge exam. For more information on the Move Over crash and citation dashboard visit the FLHSMV Move Over Safety Center .

###

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Learn more on our website .

The Florida Highway Patrol strives to achieve core values of courtesy, service, and protection. It is FHP's job to help ensure the safety and welfare of millions of Florida's residents and visitors every day.

To learn more about FHP or how to become one of Florida's Finest, visit BeATrooper .