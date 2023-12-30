Arbaaz Khan Jets Off With Wife Sshura Khan For New Year Vacation

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, who recently tied the knot with make-up artiste Sshura Khan, is all set to ring in the New Year with his wife on a holiday.

On Saturday, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport where they happily posed for the paparazzis.

The videos which surfaced online show Arbaaz dressed in a black sweatshirt paired with blue jeans. His wife opted for a grey co-ord set that she teamed with a cool black cap.

Arbaaz and Sshura checked into the airport walking hand-in-hand.

Arbaaz and Sshura got married in an intimate ceremony on December 24 at the residence of Arpita Khan Sharma, Arbaaz's sister. After the ceremony, Arbaaz took to Instagram to share the news of their union with his followers.

He captioned the photos:“In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day."

The actor also shared pictures with his family from the wedding celebrations, including with Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma and Arhaan Khan.

He wrote in the caption,“A happy family is but an earlier heaven."

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan.

Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani, but the two called it quits last year.

