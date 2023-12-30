Inventhelp Inventor Develops Urine Flow Meter For Bars & Clubs (TPL-317)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a novel and entertaining way to measure how much someone urinates when enjoying a night out at a bar or club," said an inventor, from Clinton,

Wis., "so I invented the PEE- O- METER. My design could provide a means to break the ice and start new friendships with good, clean fun and competition."

The invention provides an entertaining means to gauge how much an individual urinates during a night out enjoying beer, wine, mixed drinks, etc. In doing so, it enhances fun and friendly competition. It also could garner a great deal of attention. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bars, nightclubs, sports arenas, and concert venues. Could also be made with compatible app. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

