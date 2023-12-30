               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Migrant Arrivals Up 50% In Italy In 2023


12/30/2023 10:09:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, the number of migrants who landed in Italy increased by 50 percent compared to the previous year, the interior ministry said Saturday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Some 155,754 migrants landed in the last year, including more than 17,000 unaccompanied foreign minors, while in the same period in 2022 there were 103,846.

The peak of landings was reached in August, when 25,673 migrants arrived during the entire month, said the Viminale.

