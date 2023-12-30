Migrant Arrivals Up 50% In Italy In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, the number of migrants who landed in Italy increased by
50 percent compared to the previous year, the interior ministry
said Saturday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
Some 155,754 migrants landed in the last year, including more
than 17,000 unaccompanied foreign minors, while in the same period
in 2022 there were 103,846.
The peak of landings was reached in August, when 25,673 migrants
arrived during the entire month, said the Viminale.
MENAFN30122023000195011045ID1107670464
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.