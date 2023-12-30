4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Occurred In East Of Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. A 4.2 magnitude
earthquake occurred in the east of Türkiye.
The Turkish Natural Disasters and Emergency Management Agency
(AFAD) released information about this, Trend reports.
The earthquake occurred in Elazig province.
The epicenter was located at a depth of 9.36 kilometers.
No damage was recorded as a result of the natural disaster.
