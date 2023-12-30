New Israeli Massacres Raise Gaza Death Toll To 21,672, Says Health Official

Gaza, Dec 30 (Petra) -- The number of dead from Israel's war on the Gaza Strip rose to 21,672 Saturday and the wounded to 56,165, according to Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra.He said in a press conference that Israel committed 14 massacres during the past 24 hours, claiming the lives of 165 people and wounding 250.

