               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Israeli Massacres Raise Gaza Death Toll To 21,672, Says Health Official


12/30/2023 10:03:05 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, Dec 30 (Petra) -- The number of dead from Israel's war on the Gaza Strip rose to 21,672 Saturday and the wounded to 56,165, according to Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra.
He said in a press conference that Israel committed 14 massacres during the past 24 hours, claiming the lives of 165 people and wounding 250.

MENAFN30122023000117011021ID1107670460

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search