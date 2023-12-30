50 Humanitarian Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Dec 30 (Petra) -- Fifty humanitarian aid trucks, including 4 fuel tankers, crossed into the beleagured Gaza Strip Saturday through the Rafah border post, an Egyptian source said.The source said two planeloads of aid touched down at Al-Arish International Airport, including 70 tons of various relief supplies, one from Poland carrying 34 tons of medical aid and the other from the Emirates loaded with 36 tons of food and medicine to Gazans.A total of 359 aid aircraft from more than 35 countries and regiona and international organizations have arrived in Al-Arish Airport since October 12 with humanitarian relief supplies amid the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.