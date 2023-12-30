Williston Barracks / Arrest On Warrants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1008476

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12/29/23 1425 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Church Street, Hyde Park

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrants

ACCUSED: Erik Wallace-Senft

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Church Street in Hyde Park for a minor motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Erik Wallace-Senft, 58, of Woodbury. Wallace-Senft was found to have two warrants for his arrest stemming from a 2019 eluding law enforcement charge. The warrants were issued out of Lamoille and Washington Counties. Wallace-Senft was taken into custody, and after posting bail, he was released with a citation ordering him to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on January 3, 2024, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/3/24 1230

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: $210.00

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.