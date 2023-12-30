Williston Barracks / Arrest On Warrants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1008476
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12/29/23 1425 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Church Street, Hyde Park
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrants
ACCUSED: Erik Wallace-Senft
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Church Street in Hyde Park for a minor motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Erik Wallace-Senft, 58, of Woodbury. Wallace-Senft was found to have two warrants for his arrest stemming from a 2019 eluding law enforcement charge. The warrants were issued out of Lamoille and Washington Counties. Wallace-Senft was taken into custody, and after posting bail, he was released with a citation ordering him to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on January 3, 2024, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/3/24 1230
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: $210.00
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
