Azerbaijan Amends Law On Military Duty And Military Service

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30 . President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law "On amendments to the law of Azerbaijan "On military duty and military service", Trend reports.

According to the amendment, Article 15.3 of the following content is added to the law of Azerbaijan“On military duty and military service”:

"15.3. The final medical examination for making decisions provided for in Articles 15.2.2-15.2.5 of this law will be carried out by conscription commissions in districts, cities and urban district conscription centers, by a body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority. The procedure for conducting the final medical examination will be determined by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority".

Article 2. This law comes into force on July 1, 2024.