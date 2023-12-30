Azerbaijan Amends Law On Military Duty And Military Service

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30 . President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law "On amendments to
the law of Azerbaijan "On military duty and military service",
Trend reports.
According to the amendment, Article 15.3 of the following
content is added to the law of Azerbaijan“On military duty and
military service”:
"15.3. The final medical examination for making decisions
provided for in Articles 15.2.2-15.2.5 of this law will be carried
out by conscription commissions in districts, cities and urban
district conscription centers, by a body (institution) determined
by the relevant executive authority. The procedure for conducting
the final medical examination will be determined by the body
(institution) determined by the relevant executive authority".
Article 2. This law comes into force on July 1, 2024.
MENAFN30122023000187011040ID1107670426
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.