Azerbaijan Changes Procedure For Deciding On Military Eligibility Of Citizens

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30 . The procedure
for deciding on military eligibility of citizens called up for
urgent active military service has been changed in Azerbaijan,
Trend reports.
The issue was reflected in the amendment to the law“On military
duty and military service”, approved by President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
According to the draft, the final medical examination for making
decisions specified in Articles 15.2.2-15.2.5 of this law (15.2.2.
- on fitness for non-combat active military service; 15.2.3. - on
granting deferment from conscription with recognition as
temporarily unfit for active military service due to health
conditions; 15.2.4. - on unfitness for active military service in
peacetime, with limited fitness in wartime; 15.2.5. - on
disqualification for military service both in peacetime and
wartime) will be conducted by the Ministry of Labor and Social
Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan through
the State Agency for Medical-Social Expertise and
Rehabilitation.
The procedure for conducting the final medical examination will
be determined by the State Agency for Medical-Social Expertise and
Rehabilitation.
