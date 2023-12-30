Azerbaijan To Found Chamber Of Appraisers - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30 . The amount of
payment for participation of appraisers in qualification exams will
be determined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The issue was reflected in the decree on the application of the
law "On appraisal activities", approved by President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The decree tasked the Cabinet of Ministers to:
- approve the amount of payment for participation in
qualification exams, as well as approve the procedure for
organizing and conducting qualification exams, the form and
issuance of a qualification certificate for an appraiser and inform
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan;
- ensure the creation of an organizational committee consisting
of five members, including three representatives from the Ministry
of Economy of Azerbaijan and two representatives from the Ministry
of Finance of Azerbaijan in order to determine the persons entitled
to establish the Chamber of Appraisers, and provide the preparation
and holding of the constituent meeting.
