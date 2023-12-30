Azerbaijan To Found Chamber Of Appraisers - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30 . The amount of payment for participation of appraisers in qualification exams will be determined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The issue was reflected in the decree on the application of the law "On appraisal activities", approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The decree tasked the Cabinet of Ministers to:

- approve the amount of payment for participation in qualification exams, as well as approve the procedure for organizing and conducting qualification exams, the form and issuance of a qualification certificate for an appraiser and inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- ensure the creation of an organizational committee consisting of five members, including three representatives from the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and two representatives from the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan in order to determine the persons entitled to establish the Chamber of Appraisers, and provide the preparation and holding of the constituent meeting.