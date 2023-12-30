Azerbaijan Approves Procedure For Maintaining Food Safety Register - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30 .“Procedure for
registration of food chain objects and food chain entities, as well
as objects engaged in the production and processing of materials
and products in contact with food, approval of food chain objects,
recognition of the equivalence of the approval system of foreign
countries and maintaining a food safety register” was approved in
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the
relevant decree.
Besides, "List of food chain facilities approved with assessment
of compliance with the requirements of technical regulatory legal
acts in the field of food safety" was also approved following the
decree.
MENAFN30122023000187011040ID1107670421
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.