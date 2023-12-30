               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Approves Procedure For Maintaining Food Safety Register - Decree


12/30/2023 9:15:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30 .“Procedure for registration of food chain objects and food chain entities, as well as objects engaged in the production and processing of materials and products in contact with food, approval of food chain objects, recognition of the equivalence of the approval system of foreign countries and maintaining a food safety register” was approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Besides, "List of food chain facilities approved with assessment of compliance with the requirements of technical regulatory legal acts in the field of food safety" was also approved following the decree.

