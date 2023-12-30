Zelensky Says 39 People Killed, 159 Injured In Russia's Dec 29 Attack On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thirty-nine people have been killed and 159 others injured in Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine on December 29.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Relief operations in the aftermath of yesterday's Russian attack continue. Almost 120 cities and villages have been affected, with hundreds of civilian objects damaged. I thank all of our State Emergency Service rescuers, municipal employees, police officers, and everyone who is currently helping, supporting people, clearing debris, and restoring normal life on the ground," he said.

According to Zelensky, the Russian attack affected 159 people. "As of now, unfortunately, there are 39 fatalities. My condolences go out to their families and loved ones. Those injured have received all the necessary assistance," he said.

Separately, Zelensky thanked all world leaders, politicians, and public figures who have condemned this attack, as well as journalists from all over the world who stand by the Ukrainian people and report truthful facts about Russian aggression and Ukrainian defense.

"Weapons in the hands of Ukrainians are always a means of protecting lives, and each manifestation of Russian terror repeatedly proves that we cannot delay assistance to those who stand against terror. Together, we must defeat it," Zelensky said.

On Friday, December 29, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Overnight, the invaders attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles of various types. Ukraine's air defense destroyed 27 enemy drones and 88 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

