Russian Shelling In Kherson Region Kills Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled Ukraine's southern Kherson region, killing a resident of Antonivka.

Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army killed a resident of Antonivka. A 55-year-old man suffered fatal injuries. At the time of the shelling, he was in the yard of his house," Prokudin said.

Early on December 30, Russian troops shelled the village of Mykhailivka in the Novooleksandrivska community in the Kherson region, damaging a school, an administrative building and a shop.