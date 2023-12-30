Baku Higher Oil School Marks Day Of Solidarity Of World Azerbaijanis & New Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) has held a festive
event to celebrate the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and
the New Year, Azernews reports.
Speaking at the event, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov congratulated
the employees and students of the university on the upcoming
holidays and wished them success in the new year.
“This year, marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of the
savior of the Azerbaijani people, National Leader Heydar Aliyev,
will go down in history as the year when his worthy successor,
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev raised the Azerbaijani tricolor
over the city of Khankendi and thereby restored the territorial
integrity of our country. It was this year that we experienced the
great joy of victory. Our youth should not forget the history of
their country. Therefore, I recommend young people to study the
history of Azerbaijan in depth."
Elmar Gasimov emphasized that the outgoing year was successful
for Baku Higher Oil School and expressed confidence that the
university will continue to achieve new successes next year.
After the speeches, a lottery was drawn among the university
employees.
The event continued with an artistic part.
