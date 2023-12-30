Permanent House Burnt Down To Ashes During Christmas Eve, Police Arrest A Suspect

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) An adult male person burnt down his elder brother's permanent house his permanent dwelling house on Christmas Eve at Sambora village in Vella La Vella Island, Western Province.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says,“Based on investigation, it was a family matter between the suspect and his brother and their Nephew.”

PPC Lenialu says,“On that night before the incident occurred, a fight broke out in the village between the suspect and his nephew.

Chief Superintendent Lenialu says,“When they still continue fighting each other his elder brother who is the victim of the burning incident steps in and tries to separate the suspect and their Nephew. The suspect was very angry as to why his brother stepped in and helped their nephew.”

Mr. Lenialu says,“On that night the suspect was very angry and searching for his brother and his nephew to fight them. He searched everywhere in the village shouting and swearing at them.

He says,“After he searched for his brother but could not find him, the suspect went to his house and took a black container containing petrol and went straight to the victims room and lit up the house.”

The suspect was released from the cell and dealt with accordingly. He was charged with one count of arson and one count of common assault. He was released on bail to appear on 26 February 2024 at Gizo Magistrates' Court

RSIPF Press