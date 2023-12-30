Talonvest Capital Reaches A Milestone In Charitable Giving

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self-storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, proudly announces the naming of its philanthropy initiative, Talonvest Philanthropy Partners. The program builds upon the company's tradition of giving back to the community to positively impact families, support education, and foster opportunities for children worldwide.



Since its founding in 2010, Talonvest Capital has dedicated a percentage of its top-line revenue to support various charitable causes, reflecting its belief in the power and impact of philanthropy. Talonvest's unique approach allows the firm to direct annual contributions to specific organizations that the company, clients, and employees are passionate about supporting.

Tom Sherlock, Co-Founder of the firm, commented,“Talonvest Philanthropy Partners embodies our commitment to corporate and social responsibility as well as our collaborative culture. We hope to continue positively impacting the lives of those in need, inspire others to take action, and further a network of giving beyond financial donations.”

As part of this announcement, Talonvest Capital discloses that it is set to surpass the milestone of $1,500,000 in cumulative donations. These contributions, made over the years, have supported various causes, from local community development to global initiatives to advance education and opportunities for children.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.:

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm sourcing cutting-edge lending programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company's collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for their clients.

With over four decades of experience, Talonvest Capital has a unique perspective from its team's previous experience on the lending side, managing institutional equity, executing nationwide joint venture investments, and facilitating diverse capital placements for clients across the United States. Learn more at .

Contact:

Daniela Valencia

Talonvest Capital, Inc.

949.387.2368

...