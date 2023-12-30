Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3130587 RAMALLAH -- Scores of Palestinians are martyred or injured as Israeli occupation forces launch fresh airstrikes on separate areas in the Gaza Strip for the 85th consecutive day. 3130591 LONDON -- British authorities announce the cancellation of Eurostar trains linking London to French, Belgian and Dutch cities after flooding in tunnels in southern England. 3130586 MOSCOW -- Russia intercepts 32 Ukrainian drones flying over a number of Russian regions. (end) mt

