Azerbaijan Defense Ministry's Leadership Visits Hospital On Eve Of Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leadership of the Defence Ministry visited the Main Clinical
Hospital on the eve of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis
and the New Year Holiday, Azernews reports.
First, the leadership of the Ministry laid flowers at the
monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the territory of
the hospital and paid tribute to his bright memory.
Colonel General Z. Hasanov met with the medical staff and the
military personnel being treated at the Main Clinical Hospital.
The Defence Minister conveyed the congratulations of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief
of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, to the personnel.
The Defence Ministry's leadership inquired about the treatment
process for the wounded, wished for a speedy recovery, and
continued their service in the Army.
The professionalism of the hospital's medical staff and the
services provided were highly appreciated.
The Defence Ministry's leadership presented festive gifts to the
personnel.
