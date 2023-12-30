Kyiv Announces Day Of Mourning On Jan 1

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) January 1 will be a day of mourning in Ukraine's capital city.

The relevant statement was made by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Klitschko mentioned that Russia's recent missile attack, which took place on December 29, 2023, was the largest in terms of civilian victims among Kyiv residents.

Sixteen bodies were pulled from the rubble of a warehouse facility in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district.

Rescuers continue working at the scene. The dismantling operation will last until tomorrow.

A reminder that, on December 29, 2023, Russia launched a massive air attack against Ukraine, using combat drones and different missiles. The enemy used about 160 air assault weapons, targeting a number of regions.

Ukrainian forces intercepted 27 Russian Shahed-type drones and 88 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

