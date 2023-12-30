               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Central Election Commission Registers Candidacy Of Ilham Aliyev For Presidential Election


12/30/2023 8:09:01 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30 . The Azerbaijani Central Election Commission has registered candidacy of Ilham Aliyev for the post of President of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The relevant decision has been made at today's meeting of the CEC.

On December 15, the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) nominated Ilham Aliyev for the early presidential election.

On December 16, YAP submitted documents about nomination of Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for the post of President of Azerbaijan to the CEC, and on December 19, the CEC approved nomination of this candidacy.

On December 26, YAP submitted signature sheets with signatures of 50,000 voters in support of the party's nomination of Ilham Aliyev for the election of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, scheduled for February 7, 2024, to the CEC along with other documents in accordance with Article 58.1 of the Electoral Code.

