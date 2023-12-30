Azerbaijani Central Election Commission Registers Candidacy Of Ilham Aliyev For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30 . The Azerbaijani
Central Election Commission has registered candidacy of Ilham
Aliyev for the post of President of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The relevant decision has been made at today's meeting of the
CEC.
On December 15, the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) nominated Ilham
Aliyev for the early presidential election.
On December 16, YAP submitted documents about nomination of
Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for the post of President of Azerbaijan to
the CEC, and on December 19, the CEC approved nomination of this
candidacy.
On December 26, YAP submitted signature sheets with signatures
of 50,000 voters in support of the party's nomination of Ilham
Aliyev for the election of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
scheduled for February 7, 2024, to the CEC along with other
documents in accordance with Article 58.1 of the Electoral
Code.
