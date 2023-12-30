Azerbaijan To Celebrate Centennial Anniversary Of Nakhchivan - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30 . President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on
celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN30122023000187011040ID1107670370
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.