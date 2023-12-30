Azerbaijan Awards Famous Local Journalist With Shohrat Order

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30 . Sahib Aliyev was
awarded "Shohrat" Order for productive activities in the social and
political life of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the
relevant decree.
