               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Awards Famous Local Journalist With Shohrat Order


12/30/2023 8:08:59 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30 . Sahib Aliyev was awarded "Shohrat" Order for productive activities in the social and political life of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

MENAFN30122023000187011040ID1107670368

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search