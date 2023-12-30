Eurostar Trains Cancelled Due To UK Tunnel Floods

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- British authorities announced Saturday the cancellation of Eurostar trains linking London to French, Belgian and Dutch cities after flooding in tunnels in southern England.

At least 14 trains heading to the three European destinations have been cancelled, the Eurostar service management said in a statement.

Further trains are likely to be cancelled, it added, indicating that engineers are working to re-open flooded tunnels, it noted.

Meanwhile, British TV channels aired some queues of thousands of passengers stranded just ahead of New Year's Eve.

Britain is witnessing a volatile weather due to fast and strong winds exceeding 110 km/hr, while heavy rains fell in the southern areas that led to floods in some villages. (end)

