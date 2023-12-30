Israel To Demolish Hebron Homes Of 3 Men Killed By The Army

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec 30 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army Saturday handed out notifications to the Hebron families of three Palestinians it killed in the West Bank that it will demolish their homes, according to local sources.Hebron Municipality said in a statement that an army force raided the homes of Abdul Qadir Qawasmeh, Nasrallah Qawasmeh and Hassan Qafisha in Hebron, smashed their doors and handed them orders that they will be demolished in the coming days.The occupation authority took measurements of the three homes the day they were shot and killed on December 16 in the town of Beit Jala near Belthlehem, it said.