Health Ministry: Jordan Free Of GN.1 Covid-19 Subvariant

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 30 (Petra) -- Jordan is free of the rapidly spreading Covid-19 subveriant GN.1, Health Ministry Secretary-General for Primary Health Care Raed Shboul announced Saturday.He said a DNA sequencing found that the Kingdom is free of the subvariant and that not a single infection was recorded.On Dec. 19, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared JN.1 "a variant of interest due to its rapidly increasing spread."JN.1 was first reported in August, having evolved from variant BA.2.86, a type of omicron, the variant of the coronavirus that triggered global alarm in early 2022.