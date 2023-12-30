Team Qatar's Osamah Al Tairi Injured, Qatar Football Association Announces

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced Saturday that Team Qatar, the defending Champions, Osamah Al Tairi sustained an injury to the cruciate ligament (ACL) during the preparatory camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup Doha 2023.

Apparently, Al Tairi will be absent from the field of the Qatari squad and will be dropped off the team's list put by the Spanish coach of Team Qatar Marquez Lopez.

Al Tairi will undergo a surgery at Aspetar, Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital during the upcoming period, according to QFA.