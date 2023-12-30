(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Known for its agent-centric model and cutting-edge tech platform, the company touts its continued growth and announces plans for rapid expansion in 2024!

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® - Real Estate , a leading real estate brand, is pleased to report on its annual growth and achievements in 2023 and reveal its plans for continued expansion with an aggressive, agent-centric market positioning.

Continue Reading

In 2023, JPAR® was recognized as the #1 low-cost franchise brand, celebrated new locations in many key markets throughout the United States, launched a successful wellness program on the path toward comprehensive agent benefits, all while empowering its brokers and agents with one of the most powerful marketing, technology and training platforms in the industry.

JPAR® - Real Estate Expands its Footprint to 30 States in 2023 and Launches Growth Plans

Post this

JPAR is led by industry-veterans, Chris Sears, President, JPAR® - Real Estate and Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR® Affiliated Network. Both leaders were recognized for their transformative leadership and growth.

"The JPAR® Affiliated Network has added several new affiliates to our network this year and we are poised for success in 2024. Our flexible, agent-centric franchise model continues to attract entrepreneurs who are ready to take their business to the next level," said O'Connor.

JPAR® - Affiliated Network Office Openings in 2023:



JPAR® - Magnolia Group: Mt. Pleasant, SC

JPAR® - Platinum: Littleton, CO

JPAR® - Iron Horse Real Estate: Pleasanton, CA

JPAR® - Corona Luxe: Corona, CA

JPAR® - Gulf Coast: Orange Beach, AL

JPAR® - 5 Star Properties: Columbia, MD

JPAR® - Duke City: Albuquerque, NM

JPAR® - Premier Destination Realty: Providence, RI JPAR® - Southern Charm: Florence, AL

"Our +JPAR® model is tailor-made for brokers seeking to uphold their market identity while benefiting from industry-leading technology, training, and marketing support," added O'Connor.

+JPAR® Brokerage Partnerships Launched in 2023:



Shelly Wagner and Associates +JPAR®: Shreveport, LA

Western Home Realty +JPAR®: Casper, WY Coming soon to New York!

In addition to the brand expansion, JPAR® also made a difference under O'Connor's leadership with its W.E.L.L. (Women Empowering, Listening, and Leveraging) Interview Series. The series amplifies the voices of women leaders who are making a difference, fostering collaboration, and driving meaningful change in the real estate industry. Initiatives like this and others contributed to the brand being recognized as a top franchise for diversity, equity, and inclusion by Entrepreneur Magazine.

With JPAR's Whole Health Organization, its 3,700 agents now have access to three programs aimed at improving their whole health: JPAR® Wellness, JPAR® Health, and JPAR® Wealth. JPAR® Wellness launched in October 2023 in partnership with Avibra to bring free life and AD&D insurance to JPAR agents in addition to a slew of other benefits. JPAR® Health allows agents to consult with health advisors to shop a marketplace of reduced cost ACA and self-employed health insurance plans. The initial stages of JPAR® Wealth were rolled out in 2023 including a partnership with Tongo allowing agents to access pending commissions via a line of credit and a recruiting revenue sharing plan available in select offices. The brand expects to continue to bolster its Whole Health Organization offering for all of its agents nationwide in 2024.

JPAR has improved its technology offering for its agents and affiliates in 2023 through a number of new offerings. In March, the brand announced that all agents would receive premium licenses for Dotloop in its initiative to align with vendors who promote stronger integrations across JPAR®'s technology suite. The brand has also provided all affiliates with licenses to MoxiBalance, an industry-leading back office accounting software to provide leaders at all levels of the organization with relevant production data. JPAR® 's partnership with CubiCasa marked one of the vendor's first partnerships with a residential real estate brand, and the companies have joined in executing a vision to bring a floor plan to every listing. The brand has also worked with Inside Real Estate to bring a new design center, social media management tool, and marketing automation tool to JPAR® Connect by kvCORE.

The appointment of Chris Sears as President of JPAR® - Real Estate's brokerage operations in Texas, currently comprises 27 company-owned offices across the state with 2200+ Texas-based agents where he is poised to drive innovation, foster growth, and further solidify JPAR®'s position as a leading real estate force in the Texas market.

JPAR® will continue to innovate by creating groundbreaking partnerships in the industry with a clear focus on creating the best environment for an agent to thrive as a business owner.

About JPAR® :

JPAR® – Real Estate ( ) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support, and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts 3,700 agents operating in 75 offices across 30 states and closes $7 annually in sales volume.

JPAR® is a forward-thinking real estate brokerage focused on empowering real estate professionals to deliver exceptional service and achieve outstanding results. With cutting-edge technology, comprehensive support, and a customer-centric approach, JPAR® is committed to transforming the real estate experience for agents and clients alike.

For more information about joining the growth of JPAR®, visit href="" rel="nofollow" jpa (ownership) or jparready (agents).

Media Contact: [email protected]



Corporate Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate