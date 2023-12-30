Rashmeet Kaur Created ‘Ishq Nachaawe’ For ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ In 10 Minutes

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Singer Rashmeet Kaur, who has been getting good response for her song 'Ishq Nachaawe' from the recently-released streaming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', has shared that the track was created in just 10 minutes.

Rashmeet, who also composed the song apart from lending her voice, told IANS,“'Ishq Nachaawe' is a vibrant, folky melody. I crafted it in just 10 minutes, and Dhrruv Yogi, my friend, skillfully penned the lyrics. The song embodies the fusion of Heer Ranjha folk essence with a hip-hop beat, masterfully curated by Karan Kanchan."

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles, tells a contemporary story of how social media has crept into the lives of the young generation and how it influences the relationships in the age of the Internet.

The singer said,“I am optimistic that it resonates with the youth and all those who experience the poignant narrative of the film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.' Being part of such a beautiful and impactful project is truly gratifying, and lending my voice to 'Ishq Nachaawe' adds depth to its realism and resonance in this hard-hitting film."

Rashmeet Kaur is also set to release her debut album 'Kaura' on January 11.

