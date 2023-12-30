Delhi L-G Approves Revival Of 29 Posts Of Principal, Deputy Education Officer

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Delhi Lt Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena has approved the revival of 29 posts of Principal and Deputy Education Officer for the Department of Education, which were lying vacant between 2019 and 2021 in Delhi government schools.

The L-G office said on Saturday that Saxena also accepted the recommendation for abolition of six such posts as they were considered to be falling under the "immediately abolishing" category for lying vacant for more than five years.

In 2019, two posts of Principal and Deputy Education Officer were vacant, another two posts became vacant in the year 2020. According to the records, total 23 such posts were vacant in 2020 and two more posts became vacant in the year 2021 till April, an official said.

Among the six abolished posts, three were lying vacant since 2013-14, two from 2014-15 and one since 2016-17.

Earlier in April 2023, the Education Department after the examination by the Administrative Reforms Department had obtained approval of the L-G for revival of 126 posts and creation of 244 posts of Principal and Deputy Education Officer in Directorate of Education against total 370 posts which were lying vacant to be filled up through promotion for the vacancy year 2013-14 to 2019, the official added.

While submitting the proposal in this regard the Education Department mentioned that the purpose for which these posts were created still exists and is essential for the smooth functioning of the Department. At present, the work is managed by Vice-Principals and this a temporary arrangement which has certain limitations and cannot be continued for long, the official said.

