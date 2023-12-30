Narconon Ojai Supporting Community Prevention Efforts And Empowering Youth During The Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Narconon Ojai Golf Tournament

Narconon Ojai is raising awareness about the addiction crisis and offering help

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Narconon Ojai Supporting Community Prevention Efforts and Empowering Youth During the Holiday SeasonDuring this holiday season, Narconon Ojai is working with community leaders to raise awareness about the trap of addiction, especially prevention efforts, to empower the youth and keep them safe and healthy.At their 3rd annual golf tournament held at the Ojai Valley Inn, Narconon Ojai raised funds for the Ojai Youth Foundation for their prevention efforts. Community leaders and activists joined the center to raise awareness about drug and alcohol abuse and its effects on families and communities.There was a strong consensus among the attendees and speakers that the continuing increase in overdose deaths demanded a dual focus on both treatment and prevention.“Opioids-mainly synthetic opioids ... are currently the main driver of drug overdose deaths. Nearly 88% of opioid-involved overdose deaths involved synthetic opioids. Opioids were involved in 80,411 overdose deaths in 2021 (75.4% of all drug overdose deaths).”, per a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, 2021) .Per another CDC report, in 2022, the total overdose deaths rose yet again to 107,081 (CDC, 2022) .Every one of these deaths represents countless family members and friends who lost a loved one. This is why the staff of Narconon Ojai dedicatedly work to bring effective treatment to those in need while supporting prevention efforts through education and awareness-raising campaigns on this life-and-death matter.This year's attendees included the Sheriff and Assistant Sherriff of Ventura County, board members of the Ojai Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Ojai Valley Youth Organization.Speakers at the event shared their experiences and successful actions to turn this crisis around. Speakers included Ventura County Sheriff James Fryhoff, who has seen firsthand the effects of addiction on individuals, families, and communities, and Dan Schneider from the Netflix docuseries The Pharmacist, who has become a champion for reducing drug-related deaths.Commander James Fryhoff spoke about the importance of access to prevention and treatment, stating that anyone who is willing to help people get down a better path I want to align myself with. I'm so thankful to have Narconon here in the community.Dan Schneider spoke from the heart and from having had the personal experience of losing his only son to a drug-related death. He brought up the dangers of drugs and why no drug is safe as a one-time-try any longer due to the prevalence of fentanyl.Community leader and CEO of the Ojai Chamber of Commerce, Jamie Fleming, was presented with a check by Narconon Ojai Executive Director Fabian Padro for the Ojai Youth Foundation. Jamie Fleming was thankful for this support and stated,“We are blessed in this valley to have Narconon right here in our backyard. They have been so supportive of our community needs when it comes to drug rehabilitation and education.”Narconon Ojai is grateful to these community activists and is honored to work hand in hand with community members and public officials to bring holistic treatment and effective prevention campaigns to address these catastrophic social issues.Narconon Ojai offers personalized care in a safe and nurturing environment where individuals can regain their strength and acquire the needed life skills to be drug-free for good.

