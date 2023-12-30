Sub-Jr Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti, Odisha High-Performance, SAI Bal Win

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) SAI Shakti Team, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, SAI Bal Team and Salute Hockey Academy won their respective matches on Day 10 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Phase 1 here on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, SAI Shakti Team defeated Khelo India Sports Excellence Centre Chhattisgarh 9-0 with Ravina (15', 27', 59') scoring a hat-trick.

Purnima Yadav (22', 36') scored a brace while captain Kajal (12'), Bhavya (25'), Binati Minz (48') and Ruthi Lallawmzuali (54') scored a goal each for SAI Shakti Team.

In the second match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Anantapur Sports Academy 5-0. Payal Sonkar (13', 19', 29') scored a hat-trick for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre while Sweety Kujur (5') and Sheetal Yadav (32') scored a goal each.

In the third match of the day, the SAI Bal Team defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 11-0. Lalpeksangi (2', 4', 30'), Sree Vidya T. (3', 29', 37') and Shanti Horo (35', 54', 59') scored hat-tricks while Tani Shorensangbam (22') and Riya (56') scored a goal each for SAI Bal Team as they went on to win the match clinically.

In the fourth match of the day, Salute Hockey Academy defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta 4-1. Janvi (17') scored the first goal of the game with a field goal early in the second quarter for Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta but a hat-trick from Loveleen (24', 29', 57') and a field goal from Jyoti (47') for Salute Hockey Academy ensured a comfortable victory.

--IANS

bsk/