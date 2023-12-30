New Bridge Connecting Azerbaijan, Iran Put Into Operation (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 15:02
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. A new bridge
connecting Azerbaijan and Iran over the Astarachay river has been
put into operation, Trend reports.
Officials from the two countries took part in the event
organized in this regard.
With the commissioning of the new bridge over the Astarachay
river, the first stage will organize the passage of empty trucks
through the new border checkpoint.
Over the next 10 days, conditions will be created for loaded
trucks to pass through the border checkpoint.
The foundation of a new bridge across the Astarachay river was
laid on the border of Azerbaijan and Iran on January 25, 2022. The
bridge has a length of 97.5 meters and a width of 30.5 meters.
