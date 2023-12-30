World, European Champion Makes Ambitious Statements In Idman.Biz Studio (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30.
The first
broadcast of Idman Studio was released, Trend reports.
The first guest was Rafig Huseynov, a well-known athlete,
two-time World Champion in Greco-Roman wrestling, three-time
European Champion and the Olympic medalist.
Huseynov commented on the most interesting sports events of
2023, spoke about the state's high concern for sports and voiced
his expectations for 2024.
