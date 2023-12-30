School, Administrative Building, Shop Damaged In Russia's Morning Shelling Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of December 30, 2023, Russian troops shelled the Kherson region's village of Mykhailivka, causing damage to a school, an administrative building, and a shop.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Russian army has shelled the Novoolekandrivka community's Mykhailivka this morning. At least two dozens of projectiles hit the central part of the village,” the report states.

The enemy shelling affected a school, an administrative building, and a shop. Fortunately, people remained unharmed.

A reminder that, on December 29, 2023, Russian invaders attacked the Kherson region 108 times , having fired 536 projectiles.

Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration