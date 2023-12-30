               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Residents Provided With Jobs In Liberated Territories Of Azerbaijan


12/30/2023 7:14:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan reported that more than 1000 residents resettled in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation have been provided with jobs, Azernews reports.

It was noted that labour fairs were organised in Fuzuli and Lachin towns during the past period. At the labour fairs in Fuzuli, 20 employers presented 200 vacancies, and in Lachin, 16 employers presented 200 vacancies. As a result of comprehensive measures taken, more than 1000 people from the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation were employed.

It was underlined that one of the main directions of the work on employment of the residents resettled to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation is the organisation of vocational training courses.

Work in this direction has already started for unemployed residents of Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Jabrail towns, as well as Zabukh and Sus villages (Lachin district), Dovletarli (Fuzuli district), Gorovlu and Shukurbayli (Jabrail district), Mahruzlu and Zilanli (Gubadli district), Talish and Sugovushan (Aghdara district), Khidirli, Sarijali, Kangarli, Salahli Kangarli, and Bash Garvand villages (Aghdam district).

MENAFN30122023000195011045ID1107670310

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search