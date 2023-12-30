Honeyprint Unveils Smells Like... Bridesmaid Proposal Candles

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Chicago, Illinois Dec 30, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Honeyprint, a charming Chicago-based online stationery business specializing in handcrafted paper goods and fragrant soy candles, is thrilled to announce its new "Smells Like..." bridesmaid proposal collection. This unique collection offers an eco-conscious and delightful way to ask your dearest friends to stand by your side on your special day.

Each candle in the collection is crafted with 100% natural coconut and soy wax, free of harmful toxins and synthetic fragrances. They are also vegan-friendly, ensuring your proposal aligns with your values and reflects the growing preference for sustainable and cruelty-free products.

"Bridesmaid proposals are such a special occasion," says Tamecka Sandifer, founder of Honeyprint. "I wanted to create a collection that goes beyond the traditional gifts and truly reflects the unique bond between the bride and her bridesmaids. With 'Smells Like...', you can give a gift that not only smells amazing but also aligns with your values and shows your commitment to a healthier planet."

The "Smells Like..." collection features eight delightful scents:

Beachwood - Refreshing fragrance combines woodsy and marine notes into a luxurious, aquatic accord.

Blackberry Vanilla: Mouthwatering blend of ripe berries and creamy vanilla.

Blood Orange: A melody of citrus gives way to vetiver and cedar with green leaf undertones.

Cinnamon Chai: The comfort of Cinnamon Chai, a centuries-old beverage, is beautifully captured with warm notes of vanilla paired with cinnamon, cardamom, and orange peel. The ultimate comfy, cozy fragrance.

Evergreen: Evergreen has mild top notes of lemon peel and cypress grounded by earthy undercurrents and a woody, fir balsam core that makes you think of the holiday season. Evergreen is the perfect aroma for creating a festive holiday setting or enjoying a quiet winter evening by the fire.

Fragrance Free: No fragrance added.

Sage & Cypress: An herbal, lightly coniferous scent with a hint of smoke, this fragrance has a sophisticated base of palo santo and patchouli dusted with notes of muck and smoke.

Wild Fig: Wild Fig is an intricate fusion of woody and floral aromas. Reminiscent of a sun-drenched grove, hints of sweet freesia and sun-ripened figs surrounded by light jasmine, cherry blossom, and geranium.

Honeyprint's "Smells Like..." bridesmaid proposal collection is now available for purchase on their Etsy shop at .

Contact:

Tamecka Sandifer

Founder, Honeyprint

...

Honeyprint on Social Media:

Instagram: @HoneyprintLLC

Facebook: @HoneyprintLLC